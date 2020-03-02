Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

IOVA stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,596. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,914,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,552,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

