Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 64,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,295. The company has a market cap of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.64. Iradimed has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iradimed by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

