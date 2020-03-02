Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kina Securities’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

KSL opened at A$1.25 ($0.88) on Monday. Kina Securities has a 1 year low of A$1.07 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of A$1.54 ($1.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.41.

Kina Securities Company Profile

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Papua New Guinea. It provides share brokerage, investment management, asset financing, and corporate advisory services. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate.

