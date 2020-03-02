Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Shares Up 5.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.24, 22,465,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 14,384,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Specifically, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 659,624 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

