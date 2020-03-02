LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading 7.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $87.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LGI Homes traded as high as $81.76 and last traded at $80.70, 620,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 276,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.40.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

