Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 336,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,810. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 58,286 shares during the period. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

