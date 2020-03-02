Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Up 5% After Insider Buying Activity

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.88, 1,801,385 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,287,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Specifically, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $197,132,000 after buying an additional 1,361,799 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,809,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after buying an additional 735,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.