Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of LBC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 38,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

