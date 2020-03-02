LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.72.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.52. 3,630,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,978. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

