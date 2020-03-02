Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) were up 5.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.90, approximately 1,076,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 384,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.