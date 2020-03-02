MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded MarineMax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 272,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,424. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $57,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,156 shares of company stock valued at $377,968 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.