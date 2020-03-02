Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.96.
Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,303,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.