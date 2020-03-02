Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $115.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $101.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.