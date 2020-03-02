Medibank Private Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:MPL)

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

ASX:MPL opened at A$2.79 ($1.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.27. Medibank Private has a one year low of A$2.62 ($1.85) and a one year high of A$3.68 ($2.61).

Medibank Private Company Profile

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

