Medibank Private Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:MPL)

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
ASX:MPL opened at A$2.79 ($1.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.27. Medibank Private has a one year low of A$2.62 ($1.85) and a one year high of A$3.68 ($2.61).
Medibank Private Company Profile
