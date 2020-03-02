Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $134.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. 542,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,420. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.