Mizuho Trims BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Target Price to $17.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

