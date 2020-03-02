MKM Partners Reaffirms Sell Rating for Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

MKM Partners reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a $1.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHK. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.95.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $537.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.85. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.