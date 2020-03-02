Mosaic Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MOS)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Mosaic has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

Dividend History for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit