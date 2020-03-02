Mosaic Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MOS)

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Mosaic has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

