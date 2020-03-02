Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,209,000 after purchasing an additional 801,809 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,762,000 after purchasing an additional 661,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.95.

Intuit stock traded up $15.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $236.03 and a one year high of $306.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

