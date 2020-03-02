Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 10,586 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. 20,069,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,508. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,025 shares of company stock worth $212,415. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.