Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 92.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $315,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 16.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $25.68 on Monday, reaching $345.36. 1,856,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

