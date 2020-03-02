Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,652,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,699. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

