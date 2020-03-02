Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of PNM Resources worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,856 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 544,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.54. 824,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

