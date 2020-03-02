Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.63 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of TEGNA worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 148,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

TGNA traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. 3,060,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

