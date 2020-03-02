Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.33. 3,349,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $152.99 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.