Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, hitting $79.56. 527,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $93.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

