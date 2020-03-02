Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,216,000 after purchasing an additional 141,747 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 12,248,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,507. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

