Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,719,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

