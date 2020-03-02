Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,995. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

