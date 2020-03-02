Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $245,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 73.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.72. 1,338,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

