Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,956. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

