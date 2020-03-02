National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NPK traded up $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 7.23. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

