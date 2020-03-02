National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NPK traded up $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 7.23. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.
About National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.
Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.