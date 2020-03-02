Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,744,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,846. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.