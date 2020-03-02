Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 472,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

