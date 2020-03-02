Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 315 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,151,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,543. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

