Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 344 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 205,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Ecolab by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $10.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.22. 1,771,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,951. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.01 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

