Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,156. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

