Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,357,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973,980. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

