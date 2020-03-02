Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,252 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.06. 1,434,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,453. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

