Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,723,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

