Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.13 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

