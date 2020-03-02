Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.68. 14,100,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

