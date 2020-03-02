Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,864,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,861,566. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

