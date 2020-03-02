Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,004,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,558,703. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.