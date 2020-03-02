Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 50,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $6.63 on Monday, reaching $197.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

