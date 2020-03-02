Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $14.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.05. 172,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,835. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $286.77 and a twelve month high of $383.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.13.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

