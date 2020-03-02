Nomura Trims CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price to $15.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price cut by Nomura from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $304.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 153,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

