North American Construction Group Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

