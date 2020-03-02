North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 3rd

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$12.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.98. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $321.69 million and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.01.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Pi Financial set a C$24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

