Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,372,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.99. 1,472,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.01. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

